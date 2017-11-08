Several roads closed in Akron, Newstead due to flooding

Published:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of roads in Newstead and Akron have temporarily closed due to flooding.

  • Burdick Road is closed from Kelkenberg Road to Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Newstead
  • Tonawanda Creek Road is closed from Burdick Road to Route 93 in the Village of Akron
  • Fletcher Road is closed from Moore Road to Tonawanda Creek Road in the Village of Akron
  • Koepsel Road is closed from Route 93 to Cedar Road in the Town of Newstead
  • Cedar Street is closed from Brucker Road to Koepsel Road in the Town of Newstead

