Starbucks giving free drinks to share during holiday

SEATTLE (WIVB) — Starbucks is encouraging customers to share coffee with others during a holiday event.
From 2-5 p.m. on November 9-13, customers that buy a holiday beverage will get a free drink (of equal or lesser value) to share with someone else.
Here are the holiday drinks:
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Gingerbread Latte
- Eggnog Latte
- Holiday Spice Flat White
- Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC
Eligible free items include hot, iced and blended holiday drinks and cake pops.
This event is happening at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.