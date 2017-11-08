Starbucks giving free drinks to share during holiday

By Published:
This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle. This latest holiday cup is mostly white, for customers to color in themselves. (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)

SEATTLE (WIVB) — Starbucks is encouraging customers to share coffee with others during a holiday event.

From 2-5 p.m. on November 9-13, customers that buy a holiday beverage will get a free drink (of equal or lesser value) to share with someone else.

Here are the holiday drinks:

  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Eggnog Latte
  • Holiday Spice Flat White
  • Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC

Eligible free items include hot, iced and blended holiday drinks and cake pops.

This event is happening at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s