Starbucks giving free drinks to share during holiday

SEATTLE (WIVB) — Starbucks is encouraging customers to share coffee with others during a holiday event.

From 2-5 p.m. on November 9-13, customers that buy a holiday beverage will get a free drink (of equal or lesser value) to share with someone else.

Here are the holiday drinks:

Chestnut Praline Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

Holiday Spice Flat White

Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC

Eligible free items include hot, iced and blended holiday drinks and cake pops.

This event is happening at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.