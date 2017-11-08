Tim Howard re-elected Erie County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Howard will remain Sheriff of Erie County.

Howard (R) was ahead of challenger Bernie Tolbert (D) by just a few thousand votes when declared victory early Wednesday morning.

Both Howard and Tolbert ran attack advertisements against each other in the close race.

“The attack ads were untrue,” Tolbert said. “Let me say that to start with — they were simply untrue. What effect they had, I’m not sure, I don’t know.”

Howard said “A victory is a victory. I still think that people that didn’t vote for me were misinformed, were led to believe things that simply were not true.”