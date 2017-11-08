Tre White on facing Drew Brees: “He can light it up”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tre’Davious White is living out his NFL dream, playing cornerback for the Bills.

On Sunday when he takes the field against New Orleans, the rookie will do his best to disrupt the passes of Drew Brees – the same quarterback who provided hope, helped rebuild a city and delivered a Lombardi Trophy to “The Big Easy.”

“After we went through Katrina, he brought us a Super Bowl,” White said standing at his locker on Wednesday. “It was a big deal. I grew up a Drew Brees fan. I’ve always been a Saints fan my entire life. To go up against him is a big deal and I’m ready.”

White and the rest of the defense will have to be ready. The Saints are one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six game winning streak heading into Sunday’s Week 10 showdown at New Era Field.

They’re also 2.5-to-3 point favorites over the Bills, who are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1995.

“They won a lot of games in a row and we haven’t won that many games in a row. We have to find a way to get a good win over a good win,” linebacker Preston Brown said. “We don’t really care about underdogs or 2.5 points. I’ve never see anyone win by 2.5 points so I don’t care about all that stuff. We have to go out there and get a big win.”

Brees, at 38, is still one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. Sure, he’s not your prototypical size standing at 6-feet but he ranks second among active players with win (143).

It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that since joining New Orleans in 2006, the Saints have the sixth best road record (49-43) with Brees at the helm.

While the Saints’ offense is more balanced than it has been in year’s past, Brees is still picking apart opposing defenses on game day. Through eight games, the future hall-of-famer has thrown 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He’s been sacked eight times — the fewest in the league.

“You’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback with your front four, there’s no doubt,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “There are times we’ve done that, there are times we haven’t done it as much as we need to and we know that. That’ll be a big challenge this week, just like it is every week.”

After recording 10 sacks in their first three games Buffalo’s pass rush has been slowed the past five weeks as they’ve registered just four sacks over that span.

“Getting your hands up, putting the lineman back into his face, getting him off his spot where he has to step laterally. Doing different things like that to get him off his rhythm,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander added.

McDermott is the most familiar with how quickly Brees can take over a game. The Bills head coach faced the quarterback 11 times as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers from 2011-2016.

Over that span, Brees went 5-6 and has averaged 330 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game against a McDermott coached defense. He’s helped New Orleans score as many as 45 points and been limited to just 10.

“I’ve got all the respect in the world for him,” McDermott added on Brees. “He’s a talented quarterback in a good system with a good coach. That’s why they’ve been who they’ve been over the years.”

“He can light it up,” White said. “I obviously know that from watching it over the years. They don’t have to tell me. I know.”

The Shreveport native also knows it could be a split household with his relatives rooting for their hometown team.

“I’m going to be completely honest with you. My family will want me to do well but I guarantee I got family in Louisiana in Saints gear,” he joked.

When asked if he was OK with making his family ‘unhappy’ this weekend with a Bills win and Saints loss, the rookie cracked and smile and answered “most definitely.”