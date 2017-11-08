Unique Girl Scouts badges encourage community connections while building confident young women

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Girl Scout organizations across the nation, thousands of young women are learning leadership skills, building relationships with each other and others in the community.

“I get to help people who are less fortunate or something who is really in need,” said Zauria Robinson, a girl scout in the MLK troop.

The 14-year-old joined scouts just one year ago.

“It’s been a roller coaster both emotionally and physically,” said Robinson. “I’ve done a lot of things I probably wouldn’t have.”

Those opportunities range from going SCUBA diving to meeting Olympians and CEOs. She was able to shadow the Geico CEO through a program unique to Western New York – it’s called the Women of Distinction award. It’s a badge scouts here can earn.

“We sit down and list different criteria we want the girls to do; what we want the girls to gain from this [badge],” said Amanda Dzierzanowski, the lead lead girl experience specialist.

Another local badge includes the adventure badge.

“I hadn’t really done a lot of outdoors things until I joined Girl Scouts,” said Kaitlyn Swartzmeyer, who has been a scout since she was 7. “I repelled off a cliff because of Girl Scouts!”

She credits Girl Scouts for helping her realize her potential as a leader and become the confident young woman she is today.

“I was really shy when I was younger. When I went to Girl Scouts [I learned] you had to socialize to do team based things.”

