After-hours fishing nets some trouble for four anglers in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four anglers caught themselves some trouble in Niagara County in October, after an Environmental Conservation Officer caught them fishing after-hours.

The ECO spotted the group of four men fishing on the eastern side 18-Mile Creek in Newfane around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Three of the men then walked along the creek to the parking lot, while the remaining fisherman attempted to take fish by scooping them with a landing net.

The ECO approached the lone fisherman at 3:40 a.m. The man said that he and the other anglers had come up from New York City together.

The ECO found the other men inside the gated and fenced-in lot. Nine King Salmon were found in their van, which was parked outside the fence. All four men were charged with fishing after legal hours. Three were charged with illegal possession of salmon, one with fishing by means other than angling, and one with fishing without a valid license.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office also charged the four men with trespassing and theft of services, because the use of the parking lot requires payment.

The suspects were arraigned in the Town of Newfane Court and taken to Niagara County Jail in lieu of bail.