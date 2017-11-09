Benefit to be held for Officer Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit for Officer Craig Lehner will take place next week at Club Marcella.

The November 16 event will go from 4-9 p.m. and all ages are welcome to attend.

The event will feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

With a $20 donation, attendees can get dinner and their first drink.

The proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a new Buffalo Police Department K-9 in honor of Officer Lehner.

According to Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo, the average police K-9 costs between $8,000-$11,000.

Club Marcella is located at 439 Pearl St. in Buffalo.

MORE | Officer Craig Lehner’s human and K-9 partners took part in his funeral services.