Commissioning of USS Little Rock to take place on Dec. 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The commissioning of USS Little Rock will take place on Saturday, December 16.

The Canalside event will officially mark the ship’s entrance into the U.S. Navy fleet.

“I was delighted to receive word from Commander Todd Peters, Commander of the future USS Little Rock LCS 9, that the ship’s commissioning will officially take place on 16 December 2017 at Canalside in Buffalo,” Maurice L. Naylon III, chairman of the Commissioning Committee, said.

The ship is expected to arrive in Buffalo on December 8 for a week-long celebration.

MORE | To register for tickets to the ceremony, click/tap here.

If you have already registered for tickets, they will be sent to you two to three weeks prior to the commissioning date. A ticket and a government-issued photo ID are needed to enter the commissioning site.