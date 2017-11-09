County and City officials prepare for winter weather

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County officials and the City of Buffalo are preparing for winter weather.

Snow, rain, wind and cold temperatures are on the way.

Erie County Department of Highways says they are fully stocked on salt. They have over 20,000 tons of salt in their salt barns, while the City of Buffalo has 7,000 tons of salt on hand.

Officials say they typically go through about 40,000 tons of salt each winter.

County and City officials say they also have between 35 to 50 snow plows and trucks ready to hit the roads.

Thursday afternoon crews spent the day pre-treating the roads before rush hour and the rain to keep roadways safe for drivers.

The biggest concern for officials is the drop in temperatures and the possibility of ice. Crews will be monitoring the roads all night long including bridges and overpasses.

