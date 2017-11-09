DA’s Office donates $5,000 seized from criminals to organization dedicated to helping local veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Money seized from criminals by the Erie County DA will go toward helping veterans in WNY.

On Thursday, Erie County DA John Flynn presented a check for $5,000 to the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY to help fund its programs. The money comes from the DA’s Asset Forfeiture fund, which is comprised of the assets seized from criminals.

The Veterans One-Stop Center, located at 1280 Main St. in Buffalo, offers U.S. veterans a convenient one-stop location where they can access a range of social and health services. The center has served over 7,500 veterans over the past four years, and has opened satellite locations at 80 Professional Parkway in Lockport and 29 Liberty St. in Batavia,

For more information on the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, click here.