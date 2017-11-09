Don Postles returns to the anchor desk Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don Postles will return to the News 4 anchor desk this Monday, November 13.

Don took time off to recuperate from a brief illness but he is excited to get back to work.

He will co-anchor the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

We're getting the band back together again — Monday at 5 p.m! @DonPostles4 returns to @news4buffalo. (He'll see that somebody has been watering the plants on his desk during his recuperation! 😉) pic.twitter.com/9lGMaaZ9G5 — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) November 9, 2017