Fashion Outlets welcomes eight new retailers as holiday shopping season begins

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shoppers who head to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA this holiday season can enjoy several new options.

Eight retailers are opening in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls this season, including two new permanent additions, Dough Boyz, which offers customers scoops of chilled cookie dough in cups or cones, and BFLO Niagara Gallery & Gift Shop.

BFLO opened its newest location in Western New York last weekend. “It’s gone really well. It’s been an amazing couple of days so far,” said Nathan Mroz, BFLO Niagara Gallery and Gift Shop owner. “We’ve had a lot of great feedback, and it’s interesting because we get both tourists and locals alike.”

Additionally, seasonal stores opening this season include:

· Snowy Station (holiday gift shop)

· Just Cozy (fashionable leggings)

· Donut Ninja (donut shop)

· Hickory Farms (specialty gourmet food)

· See’s Candies (chocolate and candy gifts)

· Kettle Corn Kreations & Snacks (gourmet kettle corn)

News 4 checked in with the crew at See’s Candies as they were setting up their space to welcome their first customers at the Fashion Outlets Thursday morning. They said they had high hopes for the months ahead. “I think as people to get familiar with See’s they’re going to realize how special it is and we plan on selling a lot of candy,” said Mary Bradford, who handles holiday gift center set up for See’s.

Every store at the Fashion Outlets is gearing up for the busy Black Friday shopping weekend. Last year, more than 120,000 shoppers came through the mall that weekend to take advantage of the deals. “I am looking for a huge crowd and a lot of sales for sure,” said Ericka Teglash, store manager for Zubaz.

This year, the Fashion Outlets team is offering extra incentives for shoppers who come out.

The mall will open at 8 p.m. Thursday and is offering swag bags for the first 100 shoppers, plus it will be randomly giving out gift cards to shoppers for two hours on Friday.

The Black Friday door buster deals and deep discounts for the weekend come on top of serious savings shoppers can enjoy year round at the Fashion Outlets. “When you walk around our center and you see these signs that say 30, 50, 70 percent off, that’s not a shell game, it’s real savings,” said John Doran, mall manager.

News 4’s Katie Alexander checked in with Fashion Outlets officials and retailers Thursday morning to see what’s new and what deals are in store this shopping season. Watch the videos below to see our full coverage.

