Former Attica inmate charged with striking corrections officer with feces

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Attica State Correctional Facility inmate has been charged with the aggravated harassment of a correctional officer while he was housed in the special housing unit there.

Luis Guzman, 28, currently housed at Auburn State Correctional Facility, was charged Nov. 8 with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate and second degree harassment.

According to NYSP, Guzman was arrested for an April 17 incident at the Attica facility in which he through feces out of his cell, striking a passing correctional officer and an inmate being escorted by that officer.

Guzman was arraigned in Wyoming County and returned to the custody of NYSDOCCS.

He is serving a sentence for first degree manslaughter out of New York County.