Genesee County soldier returns following year-long deployment

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Genesee County soldier has returned from a year-long deployment.

Army Sgt. Christopher Green, 26, of Corfu returned home Thursday after spending the last 7 months in Afganistan, Nangarhar Province.

His attachment is out of Rochester, B company 3126.

He was a door gunner on a CH 47 Chinook helicopter. His job was to fly around supporting the ground troops.

Green is currently on leave until Jan. 15. He will return to his job as a State Trooper in Amity where he has been a trooper for three years.