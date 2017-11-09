Genesee County soldier returns following year-long deployment

News 4 Staff Published:

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Genesee County soldier has returned from a year-long deployment.

Army Sgt. Christopher Green, 26, of Corfu returned home Thursday after spending the last 7 months in Afganistan, Nangarhar Province.

His attachment is out of Rochester, B company 3126.

He was a door gunner on a CH 47 Chinook helicopter. His job was to fly around supporting the ground troops.

Green is currently on leave until Jan. 15.  He will return to his job as a State Trooper in Amity where he has been a trooper for three years.

