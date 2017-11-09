Kodak cutting roughly 100 jobs in Rochester

Nexstar contributors Published:
Kodak logo, courtesy of @Kodak on Twitter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Kodak will be laying off 425 employees after their third quarter revenue loss, including approximately 100 jobs in Rochester.

The company reported their third quarter financial results on Wednesday, delivering a net loss of $46 million on revenues of $379 million.

During an earnings report Wednesday, Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke said:

“An overall print market slowdown and rising aluminum costs have impacted our commercial print business. We are taking immediate actions to accelerate cost reduction and reduce investments to sharpen our focus as we continue to actively pursue changes to the Kodak product and divisional portfolio.”

This story was originally posted by Rochester Nexstar contributing station WROC.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s