Kodak cutting roughly 100 jobs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Kodak will be laying off 425 employees after their third quarter revenue loss, including approximately 100 jobs in Rochester.

The company reported their third quarter financial results on Wednesday, delivering a net loss of $46 million on revenues of $379 million.

During an earnings report Wednesday, Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke said:

“An overall print market slowdown and rising aluminum costs have impacted our commercial print business. We are taking immediate actions to accelerate cost reduction and reduce investments to sharpen our focus as we continue to actively pursue changes to the Kodak product and divisional portfolio.”

