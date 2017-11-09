Man shot in foot on Hager St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the foot Wednesday night.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the first block of Hager St.
The victim was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.
