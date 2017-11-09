Mercy Flight is getting three new helicopters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Mercy Flight has acquired three new Bell 429 helicopters to provide emergency medical transport to the WNY area.

Mercy Flight signed a purchase agreement and placed a deposit for the three new helicopters in October. The move will allow Mercy Flight to replace its aging 1980s model BK-117 helicopters.

To pay for the new additions, Mercy Flight received a combined $23 million long-term lending effort from the USDA Rural Development Department and M&T Bank.

The new helicopters are expected to be ready for EMS operations in spring.

“This significant fleet upgrade will help sustain Mercy Flight’s commitment to bringing expert and unparalleled medical care with rapid response for many years to come,” a press release from Mercy Flight said Thursday.