More businesses opening, millions invested on Main Street since cars started sharing roadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Francesca Goodwin straightens out a pair of high heels on display at her shop. She’s still setting up a few things during her first day as a part of the Queen City Pop-up: 2017 Holiday Edition located 50 Fountain Plaza.

The retailer owns Dollhouse, a custom design shoe store. She fell in love with both shopping and shoes at a young age when she would travel to Main Street and spend the day perusing stores.

“I just thought those shopping trips were the absolute best,” said Goodwin. “They were the highlight of my day.”

When she heard about the opportunity to have her own shop along the street, she jumped at the chance.

“I wanted to be downtown. I wanted to have the experience to sell my shoes where I bought shoes as a child.”

Dollhouse is just one of the six small businesses located in the Queen City pop up during the holiday season. The retailer are selling a variety of items ranging from jewelry to clothing and seasonal decoration.

“We want to select retailers at all different points in their business so they can collaborate and grow together,” said Brandye Merriweather, the Vice President of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which is the operating agency behind the pop up.

The businesses are helping the local economy grow, too. According to the city, more than $50 million has been invested on Main Street in the last two years since they opened the roadway back up to cars.

While Goodwin is grateful for the opportunity, she’s already looking to the forward, hopeful to have a permanent storefront and to become a staple on the street.

“It’s definitely coming back. You can feel it when you get down here. You can feel that it’s happening and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The Queen City Pop-Up: Holiday edition is located at 50 Fountain Plaza on the corner of Main and Chippewa. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 10-6; Saturday from noon to 4p.m. until December 30.