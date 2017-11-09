Mother blames Dr. Gosy for her son’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 166-count indictment against Dr. Eugene Gosy, 56, was returned by a federal grand jury.

The new indictment supersedes an indictment handed up in April 2016, adding charges of distributing and dispensing controlled substances, other than for legitimate medical purposes, resulting in the death of six patients.

MORE | Learn more here.

Five years ago, News 4’s Nalina Shapiro sat down with Dr. Gosy and a woman who blamed him for her son’s death.

Wednesday night, she spoke with the mother again.

Cheryl Placek’s son is not one of the six patients listed in the indictment, but her son, Daniel, was one of Gosy’s patients.

She says her son took his own life in 2011 after he became addicted to painkillers that Gosy prescribed him for a back injury.

“He wasn’t monitoring my son properly,” Placek said.

Placek still feels the same way she felt five years ago, after Daniel took his life at age 28. He was a patient at a VA hospital.

“That first night he was there, he hung himself in the building,” Placek said.

For three years, she says her son was prescribed powerful painkillers by Dr. Gosy. In 2012, Gosy said he was “sorry about the loss.”

At the time, Dr. Gosy had contacted News 4 to talk about a new way he would be monitoring patients.

“Such bad outcomes I suspect is due to a multiplicity of factors,” Gosy said.

Placek wants Gosy to get jail time. He could be facing 20 years to life in prison.

“I actually thought I would never see this day,” Placek said.

She also said “These are very dangerous drugs. He acts like they are nothing…They can’t stop taking them. If they stop, they’re very sick.”

Placek’s focus now is helping other families get the help they need so they don’t have to live with the loss of losing a loved one, or in her case, their only child.

Placek works with Save the Michaels House of Hope and community resources to educate families.

To get help right now, if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call 1-800-273-8255.