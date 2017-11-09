O.J. Simpson kicked out of Cosmopolitan for allegedly being unruly drunk

KLAS Published:
PHOTO/KLAS

LAS VEGAS – O.J. Simpson was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after allegedly being an unruly drunk, according to TMZ.

The entertainment news website said staff told them at around midnight, Simpson became disruptive at the Clique bar when he got angry at hotel staffers causing glasses to break at the bar.

According to TMZ sources, Simpson had been frequenting bars at the hotel since his release from prison.

Security showed up and removed Simpson from the hotel. We’re told Simpson was nice to responding security guards. Still, we’re told he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

