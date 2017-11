BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews have started cleaning up following a major water main break on Delaware Ave. near the S-curves.

The road was under water Thursday morning after the incident. A member of the Buffalo Water Department told News 4 the water main break was 20 inches.

The flooding left behind dirt and rocks.

Earlier in the morning, part of Delaware Ave. was blocked off. This made the eastbound ramp onto Route 198 inaccessible from there.