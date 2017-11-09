Shea’s Lion King Ticket Giveaway

Enter to win four (4) Tickets to the December 13, 2017 performance of The Lion King and $100 in gift cards to Pano’s Restaurant.

More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Buffalo’s best-loved musical returns to the (Theatre). Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

To purchase tickets Click Here