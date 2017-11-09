Steve Scalise challenges Texas congressman to scooter race

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, who has been using a scooter since he was injured by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice in June, has begun experimenting with other uses for the scooter besides simply getting around.

On Wednesday morning, 52-year-old Scalise challenged 87-year-old Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, who also uses a scooter to navigate the halls of the Capitol, to a race inside the Capitol.

Scalise began using the scooter after he was shot and gravely wounded in June at a practice for a congressional charity baseball match in Alexandria, Virginia. He returned to Congress in the end of September.  Here’s how the race went:

