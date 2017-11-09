Target reveals Thanksgiving, Black Friday plans and deals

(WROC-TV) — The holidays may be weeks away but some retailers are already in the holiday spirit.

Target says its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target also says its Black Friday deals will be available online early the morning of Thanksgiving, with free shipping on all orders.

And, for the first time, when you spend $50 on Black Friday, you’ll get a 20 percent off coupon for a future shopping trip.

Some of the deals Target is teasing this year include $250 for a Westinghouse 55-inch UHD-TV, a KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart mixer for $250, and thousands of toys under $20.

