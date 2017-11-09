Tractor-trailer rolls over in Wyoming County

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says a tractor-trailer rolled over in the Town of Sheldon Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 20A and Humphrey Rd. Deputies, New York State Police and the Sheldon and Varysburg fire departments responded to the scene.

The driver was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital for minor injuries, and was released later in the day.

Deputies say he was driving too fast before he left the roadway. The vehicle then rolled onto its side and came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.