TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight travel restrictions scheduled for part of 198 starting Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overnight travel restrictions are scheduled to occur on a portion of NY Route 198 in Buffalo starting Tuesday.

NY Route 198 Westbound in the vicinity of NY Route 5- Main Street, will be closed from about 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A posted detour will direct traffic to exit and re-enter using Humboldt Parkway. Multiple lane closures will also occur on NY Route 198 eastbound in the vicinity of NY Route 5.

Motorists are advised to obey the posted speed limit along the detour route.