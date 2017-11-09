Walmart to offer Black Friday deals early on its website

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday. It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday.

It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving with the deals available there at 6 p.m. Walmart is adding a color-coded map of store departments on its circulars that it hopes will make it easier for customers to find items.

Retailers are trying to strike the right balance between online and in-store deals as shoppers take advantage of both.

Target also plans to offer Black Friday deals online starting Thanksgiving morning, but its stores won’t open until 6 p.m. Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday.

