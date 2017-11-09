What you need to know for Oishei Children’s Hospital move

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Moving day is just around the corner for the staff and patients at Women and Children’s Hospital.

The doors to the new Oishei Children’s Hospital will open this Friday in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Upwards of 200 patients will need to be moved starting in the morning.

Hospital leaders will slowly, but surely make this historic move, and they’re taking every safety precaution possible.

It’s a project that started a decade ago, and from mental health needs to language barriers, every detail for move day has been closely examined.

The command center will open at 5 a.m. on the Bryant St. campus. The first patient will move at 7 a.m., and the move is expected to take around 24 hours.

The emergency department at the Bryant St. campus will close at 7 a.m. on Friday. All emergencies will be handled on the medical campus after that.

Neighbors are asked to avoid about a one-mile radius around both Women & Children’s Hospital and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The team has done 12 mock moves so far, with every ambulance route mapped out. They’ve been planning for “what ifs” too.