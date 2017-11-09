Winter weather hits WNY, is your car prepared?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City and county crews pretreated roads earlier Thursday night during the rush hour commute. Erie County Emergency services is reminding drivers to take it slow.

With the first blast of cold winter weather on the way, crews across Western New York are ready.

“We’re anticipating just a little bit of spike in call volume,” said Dan Fisher, assistant manager of western fleet operations at AAA.

AAA’s dispatch center is waiting for the phones to start ringing off the hook. Fisher says some of the main calls during the first blast of cold weather are for battery trouble and low tire pressure.

“We get a lot of the snow related things down in the south towns more so than anywhere else. Everywhere though when that cold snap hits we get the no starts, the low tires that kind of stuff,” said Fisher.

If you haven’t already, Fisher says get your car winter ready now.

“Have your battery tested, make sure that it’s ready to make it through the winter. That’s the most common failure that we do see. Make sure that your tires are aired up because as it gets colder some of that air can leak out and cause a flat,” said Fisher.

“Are we prepared? Absolutely! The question is, are we prepared for what,” said Dan Neaverth, Commissioner of Erie County Emergency Services.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s late Thursday and overnight, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. Experts say it could make for a messy morning commute Friday.

County and city crews pretreated the roads and will be keeping a close eye on bridges and overpasses, as those are usually the first to freeze.

Erie County Emergency Services is reminding drivers to be careful and take it slow.

“It’s the first round of nasty weather that we’re going to have, cold, cold temperatures. Just use common sense and slow down,” said Neaverth.

AAA also warns drivers to check their tires using the ‘penny test.’ Take a penny and put it in the tread of your tire and if you can see all of Lincoln’s head then it’s time to get some new ones.