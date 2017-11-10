Albright-Knox expansion plans to be re-examined

Related Coverage Expanding Albright-Knox Art Gallery underground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Plans for the Albright-Knox Museum’s expansion will be re-examined, a press release from the museum confirmed Friday.

In June, the museum unveiled an initial site concept for the expansion to be placed in a central location between the 1905 Edward B. Green Building and the 1962 Gordon Bunshaft addition.

The museum is continuing to examine the concept with architect Shohei Shigematsu and his colleagues at the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), as well as with historic preservation consultants.

“The museum and its development team will re-examine an expansion option on the north and northwest side of the campus connected to the 1905 Building to determine whether this could meet the museum’s needs, while also minimizing impacts on the Albright-Knox’s historic buildings,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Albright-Knox couldn’t say when a final decision could be made, but stated that this is a complex process and they still want to hear from the public as the “AK360” project moves forward.

The Albright-Knox received a historic $42.5 million donation from Buffalo billionaire Jeff Gundlach in 2016, which helped the museum exceed its goal, raising $125 million for the expansion plans.