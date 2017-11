Related Coverage Buffalo Police investigating two shootings overnight; 1 dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have an individual in custody in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a popular Allen Street bar earlier this month.

Saleem Merukeb, 37, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 outside of Frizzy’s on Allen Street. He was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to sources, the incident stemmed from an argument over a girl.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.