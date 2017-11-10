Buffalo’s Best Coffee: Tim Hortons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers love their coffee, and we’ve been asking you all week, who makes Buffalo’s Best?

Thousands of you voted online for your favorite and Tim Hortons came out on top.

News 4’s announced the winner of the Buffalo’s Best Coffee contest on air Friday morning during Wake Up and heard from customers at the restaurant at Elmwood and Hinman who said they thought those who voted online got it right.

“I agree,” said Buffalo resident Tony Dipietro. “I’ve been coming in since Day 1. I enjoy coming in and reading the paper. I come in every morning.”

“It’s great coffee, always hot, never really wrong,” agreed another customer, Brad Pilarski, adding that he also drinks Tim Hortons coffee every day.

Dipietro and Pilarski are not alone in their love for this coffee and their loyalty for this particular location. Every day, customers line up to get their daily dose of hot, fresh joe.

Restaurant Manager Trhas Zerabruk told News 4 she’s heard from people who drive past other Tim Hortons locations to get to her restaurant, especially when team leader Malachi Rice is working at the drive-through window.

He’s known for his signature fist bumps for customers, personalized attention, and kind words. Rice clearly takes his job giving people their first pick-me-up of the day to heart. “If it looks like you’re not having a good day, I’m going to go the extra mile to make sure you’re having a better day. And if you’re just the average customer that comes through, you know how we rock,” he laughed.

Loyal customers have been coming through the Tim Hortons on Elmwood in North Buffalo in large numbers since the store opened a few years ago.

Hockey legend Tim Horton opened his first restaurant in Hamilton in 1964. Coffee cost 10 cents back then, according to the Tim Hortons website.

Obviously, some things have changed over the years. But, one thing that’s stayed the same is the dedication to keeping coffee loving customers happy.

“The customer is first all the time,” Zerabruk said. “We try to make it all the time right and fast.”

The Buffalo’s Best Coffee poll marked the third Buffalo’s Best contest this month.

The winner of the Buffalo’s Best Beef on Weck poll will be announced November 17.