Craig Howard Stevenson was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. He commanded a sub chaser and patrolled the waters around Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. He later served in the reserves. - Jordan Williams

Craig Howard Stevenson was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. He commanded a sub chaser and patrolled the waters around Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. He later served in the reserves. - Jordan Williams

My great great great grandfather Robert S. Stevenson was 40 years old when he enlisted in the Union Army. My mom, who does lots of genealogy, tells me he left behind his young family to fight in the Civil War. He became part of the famous Iron Brigade. He died in combat, bearing the American flag on the cornfield at the horrific battle of Antietam in 1862. - Jordan Williams

William Dunlap is a Purple Heart recipient from Piedmont, West Virginia and joined the Marine Corps on July 21, 1942. He fought in the Pacific with Companies C and D of the 1st Battalion, 22nd Marine Regiment of the 6th Marine Division. He was shot in the right shoulder on May 10, 1945 in Okinawa. He served in Hawaii, American Samoa, Kwajalein Atoll, Ulithi Atoll, Guadalcanal, Guam, Engebi, Marshall Islands and Okinawa, where he was shot leading his squad of men. He eventually had a long career with the federal government at the Department of Defense. My aunt talked about his stories in an online WWII blog saying in part, “My father really suffered the effects of the intense battle he was in, and at times was quite honest about it. I can remember sitting up late with him one night and he talked about how tiny pieces of shrapnel would still, occasionally, come to the surface of his skin, and how irritating and itchy there were. He didn't glorify his experience, but he wasn't a stereotype of stoicism either. He did have deep nostalgia for those who served with him. For years he was the membership coordinator for the Sixth Marine Division, which still meets annually. Also, my father admired his CO, the well known Cord Meyer, who became a high ranking CIA official and author.” - Melanie Orlins

William Dunlap is a Purple Heart recipient from Piedmont, West Virginia and joined the Marine Corps on July 21, 1942. He fought in the Pacific with Companies C and D of the 1st Battalion, 22nd Marine Regiment of the 6th Marine Division. He was shot in the right shoulder on May 10, 1945 in Okinawa. He served in Hawaii, American Samoa, Kwajalein Atoll, Ulithi Atoll, Guadalcanal, Guam, Engebi, Marshall Islands and Okinawa, where he was shot leading his squad of men. He eventually had a long career with the federal government at the Department of Defense. My aunt talked about his stories in an online WWII blog saying in part, “My father really suffered the effects of the intense battle he was in, and at times was quite honest about it. I can remember sitting up late with him one night and he talked about how tiny pieces of shrapnel would still, occasionally, come to the surface of his skin, and how irritating and itchy there were. He didn't glorify his experience, but he wasn't a stereotype of stoicism either. He did have deep nostalgia for those who served with him. For years he was the membership coordinator for the Sixth Marine Division, which still meets annually. Also, my father admired his CO, the well known Cord Meyer, who became a high ranking CIA official and author.” - Melanie Orlins

William Dunlap is a Purple Heart recipient from Piedmont, West Virginia and joined the Marine Corps on July 21, 1942. He fought in the Pacific with Companies C and D of the 1st Battalion, 22nd Marine Regiment of the 6th Marine Division. He was shot in the right shoulder on May 10, 1945 in Okinawa. He served in Hawaii, American Samoa, Kwajalein Atoll, Ulithi Atoll, Guadalcanal, Guam, Engebi, Marshall Islands and Okinawa, where he was shot leading his squad of men. He eventually had a long career with the federal government at the Department of Defense. My aunt talked about his stories in an online WWII blog saying in part, “My father really suffered the effects of the intense battle he was in, and at times was quite honest about it. I can remember sitting up late with him one night and he talked about how tiny pieces of shrapnel would still, occasionally, come to the surface of his skin, and how irritating and itchy there were. He didn't glorify his experience, but he wasn't a stereotype of stoicism either. He did have deep nostalgia for those who served with him. For years he was the membership coordinator for the Sixth Marine Division, which still meets annually. Also, my father admired his CO, the well known Cord Meyer, who became a high ranking CIA official and author.” - Melanie Orlins

William Dunlap is a Purple Heart recipient from Piedmont, West Virginia and joined the Marine Corps on July 21, 1942. He fought in the Pacific with Companies C and D of the 1st Battalion, 22nd Marine Regiment of the 6th Marine Division. He was shot in the right shoulder on May 10, 1945 in Okinawa. He served in Hawaii, American Samoa, Kwajalein Atoll, Ulithi Atoll, Guadalcanal, Guam, Engebi, Marshall Islands and Okinawa, where he was shot leading his squad of men. He eventually had a long career with the federal government at the Department of Defense. My aunt talked about his stories in an online WWII blog saying in part, “My father really suffered the effects of the intense battle he was in, and at times was quite honest about it. I can remember sitting up late with him one night and he talked about how tiny pieces of shrapnel would still, occasionally, come to the surface of his skin, and how irritating and itchy there were. He didn't glorify his experience, but he wasn't a stereotype of stoicism either. He did have deep nostalgia for those who served with him. For years he was the membership coordinator for the Sixth Marine Division, which still meets annually. Also, my father admired his CO, the well known Cord Meyer, who became a high ranking CIA official and author.” - Melanie Orlins

This is Alfred Alexander. He escaped Nazi Germany when he was 13 years old and joined the US Army Air Corps a few years later. He served in Italy during World War II. This photo is from a trip we took to Italy for his 80th birthday in 2000. - Katie Alexander

This is Francis Eugene “Gene” Mitchell, my mom’s father, who served in the Pacific theater during World War II. - Katie Alexander

Jacquie Walker’s father -- Glen Walker enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Walker underwent aviation training and was assigned to the flight line as an aircraft mechanic in San Angelo, Texas, in the months before the War began winding down. After his active duty, Walker served 20 years in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Our family is extremely proud of his service to our country. - Jacquie Walker

Jacquie Walker’s father -- Glen Walker enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Walker underwent aviation training and was assigned to the flight line as an aircraft mechanic in San Angelo, Texas, in the months before the War began winding down. After his active duty, Walker served 20 years in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Our family is extremely proud of his service to our country. - Jacquie Walker

Louis Greber, originally of Cincinnati, Ohio, was a WWII veteran, serving with the U.S. Army 1896th Engineer Aviation Battalion. He was a Purple Heart recipient and a member of the Masonic Lodge, including service asa Past Master of the Colerain (Ohio) Lodge. Lou passed away July 8, 2012. He was 90. - Dave Greber