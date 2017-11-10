Historic move to Oishei Children’s Hospital underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — By 7 o’clock this morning an ambulance was loaded up and on it’s way for the first patient transport to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“It’s going really well. The team is really excited,” said Cassie Church, Clinical Logistics Lead.

The move is still far from over. Shelley Romesburg and Mary Schmidt are helping in the kitchen. They’re just two of 700 volunteers helping hospital staff.

“My daughter was a patient for many months years ago and I just saw how important the whole team was and I just wanted to give back,” said Shirley Romesburg, volunteer.

“I used to work for Children’s hospital back in the 70’s and when I saw that they needed volunteers I was like yeah I want to help them make this historic move,” said Mary Schmidt, volunteer.

Dozens of patients have already been transported from Women and Children’s Hospital, one at a time. In total 125 will be at Oishei by the time the move is over.

About 1500 hospital staff members are working long 12 hour shifts to make it happen.

“They are incredibly excited, very emotional. We’ve had a lot of cheering and clapping and high fives taking place and definitely some tears and reminiscing,” said Church.

Volunteers say they’re happy to help and get a front row seat to a historic day in the Queen City.

“To see it all come together today is just amazing I’m in awe,” said Romesburg.