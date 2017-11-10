Law enforcement looking for ‘dangerous’ convicted rapist

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NYS Department of Corrections is warning residents in the Utica area to look out for a man convicted of first-degree rape who escaped parole.

66-year-old Ronald Cook was last seen in Rome on Wednesday.

He appears to have cut off his GPS ankle bracelet. He was wearing a bright yellow windbreaker.

Cook is 5’9″ and weighs 240 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Cook is considered to be dangerous, and if you see him, call 911.

To provide leads give a call to:

  • Investigator Stewart: (315) 403-0311
  • Sr. Investigator Fox (315) 575-3469
  • Operation center (24 hours) – 1-800-660-9890

