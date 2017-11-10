Local vet’s “lucky charm” restored for former glory

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB)- It’s been five years since Bills fan and Army veteran Chad Goodwin first met Hall of Famer, Jim Kelly.

“I came home for two weeks of leave right before I went to Afghanistan. I was standing outside the airport, and Jim Kelly was with his wife and kids. He actually took them to the car, walked up to me, handed me the hat. Had it ever since, wore it pretty much every day ever since.”

Kelly signed the hat, and wished Chad well overseas. Chad said the gesture and the hat itself, helped get him through his tour.

After years of wearing it almost every day the signature, written in pen, was barely visible.

Chad reached out to News 4, in hopes we could help.

All it took was a simple ask and Kelly was ready, marker in hand.

The two reunited Tuesday, and Kelly re-signed the Chad’s lucky hat.

“I get what he’s all about,” said Kelly.

“Our military is why we’re able to do what we do. We as civilians, we could not thank you guys enough for what you do, what you mean, and what you represent,” The Hall of Famer told News 4.

To show his thanks for not only Chad but all veterans, Kelly, who’s late father was a Navy veteran, came with an added surprise; tons of Bills gear for Chad to share with other service members.

He even signed Chad’s nephew’s picture book.

“It’s just an honor being able to know that such a little thing in my eyes made such a big difference in yours,” Kelly told Chad.

Despite loving to wear it, Chad says now, he’s hanging up his good luck charm.

“I’m going to treat it 110% differently, I don’t think I’m going to wear it anymore. It’s getting retired, maybe in a little shadow box or something like that.”