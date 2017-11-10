Man charged with sexually abusing six-year-old in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Genesee County man has been charged with having sexual contact with a six-year-old victim.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Wickings, 24, of Bergen on Thursday evening and charged him with first degree sexual abuse.

The alleged incident took place on Godfrey’s Pond Road in Stafford on Sept. 18.

Wicking was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.