Man charged with sexually abusing six-year-old in Genesee County

By Published:
Genesee County Sheriff's Badge

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Genesee County man has been charged with having sexual contact with a six-year-old victim.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Wickings, 24, of Bergen on Thursday evening and charged him with first degree sexual abuse.

The alleged incident took place on Godfrey’s Pond Road in Stafford on Sept. 18.

Wicking was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s