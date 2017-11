BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After just under 12 hours, Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo completed the move to the new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital on Ellicott Street.

Hospital officials held a press conference around 6:30 p.m. Friday regarding the historic move.

By 5:42 p.m. on Friday, the last neonatal intensive care unit child had been safely tucked in at the new hospital.

Every single patient was transferred safely on Friday. Staff made 125 patient transports over 12 hours.