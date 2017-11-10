New monument at Buffalo Naval Park will honor African-American service members

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Naval and Military Park along Buffalo’s Inner Harbor pays tribute to America’s fighting men and women, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

It also recognizes the contributions of individual groups, specific conflicts. A new memorial would pay tribute to African-American service members who fought in all wars.

An artist’s conception of Buffalo’s African American Veterans Memorial- a striking monument featuring 12 ten-foot columns, lit at the bottom and the top symbolizing the 12 armed conflicts black service members, volunteers, and militia fought and died in.

It is an $800,000 project that would be placed at the Naval and Military Park along Buffalo’s Inner Harbor.

Chairman of the memorial committee Warren Galloway said it will serve to enlighten all Americans to the fact that African Americans have been there every time to protect America’s freedom- freedoms that they were often denied.

According to Galloway, there is only one other memorial recognizing African Americans’ service in all of the country’s wars, and that is at the African American National Museum in Washington, D.C.

The African-American Veterans’ Memorial has been in the planning stage for more than a year, but now the fundraising starts.

Local dignitaries and government leaders will launch the fundraising campaign at the Naval and Military Park Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

 

