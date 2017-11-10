No change, no problem – Red kettle campaign launches ‘text to give’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —The holidays are right around the corner. As Thanksgiving approaches many are eager to get out and give back to the community. There are many organizations that allow you to do so, but one of the most well-known is the Salvation Army of Western New York. Starting today, you will see volunteers along with their red kettles outside many area stores collecting money.

Major Thomas Applin, Executive Director of the Salvation Army of Western New York, told News 4, “The holiday season is particularly incredible both from the opportunity from the Salvation Army to raise support for the programs that we do, but in addition to that to highlight the tremendous good we do for people.”

This year, with the changing times, there is a new way to donate other than just throwing your spare change into the kettles.

Demi Walsh, Special Events Coordinator with the Salvation Army of Western New York told News 4, “This is the first year were doing text to give. A lot of people aren’t carrying cash anymore so we will have a sticker on all of our kettle signs about the number to text to give, so we’re upping our amount this year.”

And if you think that just a few pennies you have or a text won’t make a difference, you’re wrong. Walsh explained, “In a 2 hour bell ringing shift, you raise enough money to feed a family of 4 for a whole week.”

Previously the goal from the red kettle campaign was $400,000.00. This year they hope that with the new text to give initiative for $450,000.00. Applin said, “In order to get people to support us, we have to use the things people are using to communicate. Texting, Facebook, social media, and all of those sorts of things are really important and we want to stay up with the times.”

If you can’t stand outside in the cold but still want to get involved there are so many things you can do to help. Walsh told News 4, “We serve dinner on Christmas day at noon and we have volunteer shifts open for that. We also have three days of toy shop where we hand out gifts to families in need. We have three days of sponsored families that we need volunteers for. We have a street feed program on Sunday and Monday nights. There all sorts of ways to get involved.”

To hear about the specifics of each program, click here.