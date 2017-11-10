Police: Man threatens to kill wife before going to girlfriend’s home

Related Coverage Suspect in custody after shelter in place issued for part of Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have released more information on the shelter in place that was issued in the Town of Niagara on Thursday.

According to Troopers, Lewiston resident Michael Greaser, 57, threatened to kill his wife and himself at their Saunders Settlement Rd. home. Officials said he displayed a long gun at the time.

State Police say Greaser kept his wife from leaving their home for several hours, but she eventually left and contacted authorities.

Members of the Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s office helped State Police in the search for Greaser, who left before they got to his home.

Police in the Town of Niagara eventually reported a location for Greaser at his girlfriend’s residence in the town.

Authorities surrounded the Grauer Rd. home and tried to make contact with Greaser, but could not.

Eventually, officials say Greaser left the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

After his arraignment on charges of Menacing and Kidnapping, Greaser was jailed in Niagara County on $50,000 bail.