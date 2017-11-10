Purple Eagles stun St. Bonaventure without Adams

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The St. Bonaventure basketball team suffered their biggest blow of the season before tip off of their first game.

Preseason A-10 player of the year Jaylen Adams was ruled out of the contest with a sprained ankle, as a result the Bonnies lost 77-75 to Little 3 rival Niagara.

“When you have your best player out there you’re a better team,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said.

Despite the loss of Adams, his back court partner Matt Mobley led all scorers with 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The Purple Eagles were led by the tandem of Kahlil Dukes who finished with 23 points and Matt Scott who had 18 points.

While the score shows a close finish, Niagara led the majority of the evening, at one point holding an 11 point advantage.

The Purple Eagles put the final nail in the coffin when Matt Scott hit a layup with eight seconds left to put Niagara five.

Niagara continues their road swing with a visit to #15 Minnesota on Wednesday, that same night St. Bonaventure hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.