Sabres fall flat in 4-1 loss to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a game featuring two teams at the bottom of the standings, it was the Florida Panthers getting the best of the Buffalo Sabres Friday night, edging out the Blue & Gold for a 4-1 win.

With the loss, the Sabres dropped to 5-9-2 overall, while the Panthers improved to 5-8-2. Florida had lost five straight games heading into the game.

After playing one of their most complete games in a 3-1 win over Washington on Tuesday, it was a disappointing effort over the final 40 minutes by Buffalo.

Kyle Okposo scored his second goal of the season, re-directing a shot from Viktor Antipin in the first period to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Tied at one in the third period, Ian McCoshen scored the game-winning goal with a shot from the blueline, beating Robin Lehner.

Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck each tallied empty net goals in the final minutes.