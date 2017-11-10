Sabres fall flat in 4-1 loss to Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday Nov. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a game featuring two teams at the bottom of the standings, it was the Florida Panthers getting the best of the Buffalo Sabres Friday night, edging out the Blue & Gold for a 4-1 win.

With the loss, the Sabres dropped to 5-9-2 overall, while the Panthers improved to 5-8-2.  Florida had lost five straight games heading into the game.

After playing one of their most complete games in a 3-1 win over Washington on Tuesday, it was a disappointing effort over the final 40 minutes by Buffalo.

Kyle Okposo scored his second goal of the season, re-directing a shot from Viktor Antipin in the first period to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Tied at one in the third period, Ian McCoshen scored the game-winning goal with a shot from the blueline, beating Robin Lehner.

Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck each tallied empty net goals in the final minutes.

