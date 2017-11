BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner will be honoring Officer Craig Lehner on Friday.

He will be wearing a jersey that says “C. Lehner” during warmups. Normally, Lehner wears the number 40 on his jersey, but this jersey features the number 43 for Officer Lehner’s radio call sign — K-9 43.

Here is a Sabres Twitter photo of Lehner holding the jersey:

Robin Lehner will wear this jersey in warmups tomorrow to honor Craig Lehner, K-9 43. pic.twitter.com/xGPkV8qyAY — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 9, 2017

The Sabres will play the Florida Panthers at the KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. It is their Military Appreciation game.