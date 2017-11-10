UB women knock off Delaware 87-73 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Cierra Dillard made her presence known, scoring a team-high 17 points in the UB Women’s basketball team’s 87-73 win over Delaware in the season opener.

Dillard, who is a Rochester native, played at UMASS from 2014-2016.

Tied at 20 after the first quarter against the Blue Hens, the Bulls used a 13-2 run in the second to open up a 45-32 lead and never looked back.

Senior guard Stephanie Reid and junior forward Courtney Wilkins each scored 16 points, while Grand Island native Cassie Oursler chipped in with 14.

The UB women return to action Nov. 13 when they play Maryland Eastern Shore. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.