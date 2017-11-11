Beauts raise banner, celebrate first Isobel Cup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After winning their first championship in franchise history, the Buffalo Beauts finally raised a banner inside HarborCenter to celebrate their title.
Buffalo defeated the Boston Pride 3-2 in the NWHL championship to win the Isobel Cup in March.
Prior to Saturday’s game against the Pride, a rematch of that title game, players were also given their championship rings.
W ATCH: @BuffaloBeauts unveil their championship banner @news4buffalo @NWHL #Beauts pic.twitter.com/smNCmyOvGh
The Beauts went onto win the game 5-3.
WIN!!! BEAUTS WIN 5-3! #BOSvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4QNlQh9SR8
