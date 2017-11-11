Bulls rally past Griffs in Witherspoon’s return to Alumni Arena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing 74-73 in the final minutes of the second half, the UB men’s basketball team used a 7-1 run to end the game and rally past Canisius to secure an 80-75 win Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena.

The Griffs, who were led in scoring by Takal Molson with 25 points, drop to 0-1 on the season. Isaiah Reese chipped in with 20 for Canisius.

The Bulls (1-0) were powered by Nick Perkins, who scored a game-high 26 points and hit three of four 3-pointers. Davonta Jordan came off the bench and tallied 16 in the victory.

UB dominated inside the paint, edging Canisius 44-30, and also scored 19 second chance points compared to the Griffs five.

The Griffs are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Air Force. The Bulls are home again on Wednesday when they battle Jacksonville State.