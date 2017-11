BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cleveland Hill continued Section VI’s dominance in the Far West Regionals defeating Caledonia-Mumford 38-20 on Saturday to advance to the Far West Regionals.

Trailing 20-16 in the third quarter, Aaron Whaler ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good as they scored the final 22 points of the game.

Cleveland Hill advances to the state semifinals for the second time in school history and will play Skaneateles next Saturday.