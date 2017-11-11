Father of Allentown shooting victim calls suspect a “coward”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing a first degree murder charge for a deadly shooting on Allen Street.

Saleem Merukeb, 37, was shot and killed outside of Frizzy’s bar on November Third.

Buffalo Police say a fight escalated to the violence.

Fred Merukeb sits in court facing 30-year-old Jeremy Wright for the first time.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Merukeb’s son Saleem after a fist-fight turned deadly.

Police say an altercation between Wright and Merukeb escalated. That’s when police believe Wright got a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department said, “It does seem like it was a just a ridiculous altercation, and somebody said something and it turned into a street fight, and it elevated to a level of a tragedy>’

Police credit their Safe Cam program and the public for information leading to this arrest

Rinaldo said, “It really does play a key role in helping to if not solve crimes, it starts putting pieces together so detectives can work off of it.”

Wright now faces a felony first degree murder charge. He will remain in city jail until his without bail until his next court appearance.

Fred Merukeb said, “For a guy to go and shoot him in the back, the bullet hit his iliac artery.”

Merukeb leaves behind two kids. he’s someone his father describes as a kind-hearted person, and a great dad.

Merukeb said, “He cared about people he would never hurt anybody intentionally he was just a good person.”

Fred Merukeb calls the suspect a coward, and says losing his son was a “senseless act of violence.”

He said, “No parent should ever have to bury their own child I think that’s the worst thing. I just can’t imagine never seeing my son again for the rest of my life.”

Wright is expected to appear in court on Monday at 9am.