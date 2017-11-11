Large barn goes up in flames in Genesee County, killing animals inside

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- An investigation is underway in Genesee County after a large barn went up in flames killing many animals inside.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a farm on Judge Road.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office tells us the barn was fully engulfed when the Alabama fire department arrived.

We’re told several horses were rescued but other animals including goats, sheep and chickens did not survive.

Right now the cause is unknown but deputies say they received a report of the fire being suspicious.

“We don’t know that it was intentionally set, we don’t know the cause,” says Deputy Richard Schildwaster, with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. “The fire itself is under investigation.”

No people were seriously injured.

 

